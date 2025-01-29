Commissioner Ensure All Efforts To Wipe Out Polio
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Commissioner Dera Sarah Rehman on Wednesday said that all-out efforts would be made to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign successful
The commissioner called for effective mechanism to wipe out polio virus from all areas. She said that all available resources would be used to make a polio-free society. She was chairing the meeting of the divisional task force held at the commissioner’s office to reviewed the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign during next month.
The meeting among others was attended by District health officers, District Police Officer, representatives of WHO, Comnet, N-Stop, EPI officials and high-ups of other relevant departments.
She emphasized the importance of strict action against any officials who showed negligence or laxity, stressing that polio eradication is a national duty and there will be no compromise in this effort.
The meeting reviewed the security measures for the upcoming campaign during which children would be vaccinated in Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining tribal sub-divisions.
She called upon the elders and notables of the region to extend cooperation to the vaccinators in their respective areas for the making the region polio-free.
She directed the police department to fully implement the security plan during anti-polio campaign so that the anti-polio teams do not face any problem in fulfilling their duties. She further directed that catch-up activities should be continued during and beyond the anti-polio campaign to ensure maximum rejection coverage.
On this occasion, the commissioner appealed to parents to cooperate with the anti-polio teams and ensure that all children under five years of age are administered anti-polio drops during every campaign to protect them from the crippling polio virus and prevent lifelong disability.
