Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 08:27 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam has said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the best arrangements regarding the Derajat 2025 Festival.
He gave these instructions while presiding over the review meeting held in his office regarding the arrangements for Derajat Festival.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Sarah Rehman and the officers of all the relevant government departments.
During the meeting, the officers of all the departments gave a detailed briefing regarding their responsibilities and the performance so far and the progress in the arrangements.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the best arrangements regarding the DeraJat Festival.
While issuing instructions regarding the off road jeep rally event, he asked the revenue officers to contact the landowners whose land is being included in the track and solve the issues immediately so that not only their problems can be resolved but also that no problem should be faced during the jeep rally event.
Similarly, the duty roster should be displayed regarding the special duties of doctors in the hospitals regarding Eid-ul-Fitr and DeraJat Festival so that not only the information about duty doctors and staff can be obtained immediately but also quick checking can be ensured during the inspection by VIPs.
He further said that DeraJat Festival is the best entertainment for local as well as outsiders and such fun and healthy activities also promote social harmony and also highlight the culture, and art of Dera Ismail Khan.
