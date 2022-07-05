Commissioner ensures facilities for traders, buyers in cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, provision of facilities for traders and buyers in cattle markets is being ensured in the respective districts.

He said Health Department and Livestock Department Officers as well as Administrative Officers would visit Cattle Markets and Livestock Cell Points in the Division to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the corona through guidance to people in the districts.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures to ensure the implementation of SOPs to protect people from coronavirus and to provide facilities to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and other top officials of all the departments.

Concerned officials briefed Commissioner Rakhshan Division regarding measures and security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul Adha.

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetrn directed that active teams should play their responsibility in the cattle markets and special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of the cattle markets and to ensure the provision of clean water to people there.

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran issued orders to increase the numbers of CCTV cameras in cattle markets and to display Pana flags in the markets despite livestock teams to be assigned into three shifts on-duty times saying that precautionary measures would be taken against dengue, corona, and Congo virus.

He said free masks would be provided to people in cattle markets to ensure clean cold drinking water supply as well as ensure cleanliness in the markets and adjoining streets saying that Lights arrangements in the markets would be made as well as parking for provision of facilities.

He directed that administration along with relevant departments would remain to alert in case of rain to deal situation with the emergency.

He said that the district police officers have been directed to take effective measures for the security of cattle markets so that no incident occurs.