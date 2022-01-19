Commissioner ensures timely construction of Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the problems of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be solved on a priority basis

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the problems of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be solved on a priority basis.

All the resources would be utilized for the timely construction of Industrial Estate Bahawalpur. He expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by President Hafiz Muhammad Younis at the Commissioner's Office here today.

The delegation included Senior Vice President Ahmed Ali Jabbar, Vice President Mansoor Ahmed, Former President Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar, Former President Mubashir Hussain, Former President Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, and Secretary-General Syed Abeer Haider.

President BCCI informed about the construction work of the Industrial Estate. The delegation discussed the registration of industrial columns and other related issues. Commissioner Bahawalpur assured all possible cooperation with Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.