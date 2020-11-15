Commissioner establishes 477 sugar sales points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) ::A total of 477 points in Hazara Division were established by the Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mehsud for the sale of imported sugar of 2,688 metric tons on discounted rates.

According to details, 20,000 metric tons sugar was imported for the province and out of that 2688 metric tons is being distributed through special points monitored by the respective district administrations and officials of the food department.

The process of distribution is being supervised by the monitoring teams constituted by the Commissioner Hazara.

The sales points setup district wise including Abbottabad 105, Mansehra 103, Haripur 102, Battagram 106, Kohistan Upper 05, Torghar 52, Kohistan Lower 01, Kolai Palas 03.

It is worth mentioning here that sugar has been sold at Rs 87.5 per kg at these sales points instead of Rs 104 per kg.

In addition to sugar, other edibles were also being provided at cheaper rates at Sasta Bazaars established by the Divisional and District Administrations at Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur.

At these bazars, the rates of other commodities including flour Rs 860 per 20 kg bag, sugar Rs 87.5 per kg chicken, meat, pulses, cooking oil and vegetables at the rates lesser than market rates. Furthermore, the provincial government with the coordination of Utility Stores Corporation is going to launch Mobile Utility Stores in all the districts of Hazara Division, which would provide the daily edibles at the doorsteps of people at very reasonable rates.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has issued directives to all DCs for making these mobile utility sales points quickly to provide relief to the consumers.