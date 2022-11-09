Commissioner expands health sector to provide medical facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, said that the health sector was being expanded to provide medical facilities to the citizen He said that Nishtar hospital was bearing burden of patients from across the South Punjab saying that hospital equipped with latest facilities was top priority of provincial government.

Commissioner expressed these views during surprise visit to Nishtar hospital here on Wednesday.

He reviewed the wards, operation theatre, ongoing development projects in the hospital.

He ordered officials to complete all the development schemes on time and to make quality as standard in the completion of schemes. VC Nishtar University Professor Dr. Rana Altaf said that Nishtar hospital doesn't refuse any patient and patients are being treated beyond the capacity of 1700 beds. Last year, 869,769 patients were treated outdoors, 601,530 patients were treated indoors. Pharmacy college is being inaugurated and classes are being started in Nishtar soon, he informed.

Work on the Mother and Child Care hospital at a cost of Rs 200 was going on rapidly. Completion of Nishtar II will help reduce the patient's burden on Nishtar hospital. The tender process for the children's burn center to be built at a cost of Rs 175 million has started. The tender process for the purchase of important equipment and supplies for the mortuary has started at a cost of Rs 30.

625 million.

A 110-bedded institute for blood diseases has been approved in the annual development program this year and Rs 300 million have been allocated for this institute this year. About Rs 200 million have been allocated in ADP for the center for eye diseases.

MS Nishtar hospital Rao Amjad and concerned doctors and officers were present.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad visited the development projects alongwith MNA Malik Aamir Dogar.

He directed completion of Nawabpur and MDA to Lodhi colony roads as early as possible and to accelerate the pace of work on Naderabad flyover. He said that the citizens were facing problems due to the non-timely completion of mega projects.

He directed the departments to enhance coordination and liaison and establish a joint plan for infrastructure maintenance.

MNA Malik Aamir Dogar said that citizens were suffering from the digging of roads and streets.

The projects should be completed within the stipulated time period.

MD WASA Zahoor Ahmed Dogar said that a sewage line was being laid from Faiz-e- Aam Chowk to Chungi No. 8 at Nawabpur road.

XEN Highways Naveed Ghumman said that the cost of Naderabad flyover will be built at a cost of Rs 3.30 billion and it will be completed by June 2024. Director Development Rubina Kausar, Chief Officer Municipal corporation Chaudhry Farmaish Ali, Shahzad Nasir and other officials were present.