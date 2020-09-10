UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Express Anger Over Poor Sanitation Condition

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

Commissioner express anger over poor sanitation condition

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation condition in all the 22 Union Councils of the Metropolitan Corporation and directed the officers concerned to improve the condition within fifteen days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation condition in all the 22 Union Councils of the Metropolitan Corporation and directed the officers concerned to improve the condition within fifteen days.

She was addressing a performance review meeting of the Metropolitan Corporation. The meeting was attended by Chief Officer MC Tariq Paroya, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and other metropolitan officers.

She said that she would conduct self-inspection of each union council after the stipulated deadline and dismiss the supervisors concerned and sanitary staff in case of filth was found.

The Commissioner directed immediate removal of self-installed barriers at various places within the limits of Metropolitan Corporation.

She also directed to remove piles of dirt lying from main highways of the city.

She took stern notice of the encroachments across the city and directed immediate action in this regard. She also directed to enlist the services of civil defence volunteers besides police in the anti-encroachment drive.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Paroya informed the meeting that 90 per cent work had been completed on five different ongoing schemes of the Metropolitan, including Slaughter House, Gawala Colony.

Giving details of new schemes, he said that cover of all manholes includes the renovation of Ghalib library, patchwork of various roads of the city and desilting of sewerage were ensured.

The Commissioner also directed the municipal officers to providepictorial evidence of their performance on daily basis.

