UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Expressed Anger For Slow Progress On Ongoing Schemes Of LGCD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner expressed anger for slow progress on ongoing schemes of LGCD

Sargodha division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed her anger over the slow progress on the ongoing schemes of Local Government and Community Development across the division and directed the authorities concerned to improve its performance in fifteen days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Sargodha division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed her anger over the slow progress on the ongoing schemes of Local Government and Community Development across the division and directed the authorities concerned to improve its performance in fifteen days.

She was addressing the department's review meeting on the ongoing schemes of local government and highways. SE local government Khuram Khalid, SE highways Ansar Mehmood, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and concerned department AXEN of four districts were present in meeting.

The meeting was informed that under the annual development program of the local government work on five schemes worth Rs.60.6 million is underway, while Rs20.

7 million has also been allocated for seven new schemes.

Under the community development programme, Rs13.96 million were being spent on 17 schemes in all four districts of the Local Government. It was told to meeting that work on 136 schemes of department highways estimated at Rs.37.53 billion across division and under the Annual Development Program, Rs 27.68 billion is being spent on 107 schemes while Rs76 million is being spent on 8 new schemes.

Thus, under the Rural Development Program, Rs1.97 billion are being spent on 21 schemes. Commissioner directed to complete all ongoing development projects within a stipulated period and to improve the quality and quantity of construction work and corruption will not be tolerated at all, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Farah Sargodha Progress All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

14 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtia ..

3 minutes ago

12-year old body of a woman recovered from house i ..

15 minutes ago

MCC team led by Sangakkara arrives in Pakistan aft ..

31 minutes ago

Hajj applications submission likely from Feb 24

3 minutes ago

WHO head says it is too early to predict about end ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.