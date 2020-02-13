Commissioner expressed anger for slow progress on ongoing schemes of LGCD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed her anger over the slow progress on the ongoing schemes of Local Government and Community Development across the division and directed the authorities concerned to improve its performance in fifteen days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Sargodha division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed her anger over the slow progress on the ongoing schemes of Local Government and Community Development across the division and directed the authorities concerned to improve its performance in fifteen days.

She was addressing the department's review meeting on the ongoing schemes of local government and highways. SE local government Khuram Khalid, SE highways Ansar Mehmood, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and concerned department AXEN of four districts were present in meeting.

The meeting was informed that under the annual development program of the local government work on five schemes worth Rs.60.6 million is underway, while Rs20.

7 million has also been allocated for seven new schemes.

Under the community development programme, Rs13.96 million were being spent on 17 schemes in all four districts of the Local Government. It was told to meeting that work on 136 schemes of department highways estimated at Rs.37.53 billion across division and under the Annual Development Program, Rs 27.68 billion is being spent on 107 schemes while Rs76 million is being spent on 8 new schemes.

Thus, under the Rural Development Program, Rs1.97 billion are being spent on 21 schemes. Commissioner directed to complete all ongoing development projects within a stipulated period and to improve the quality and quantity of construction work and corruption will not be tolerated at all, he added.