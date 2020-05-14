Commissioner expresses anger over non-implementation of SOPs by traders

Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Thursday said that the implementation on SOPs issued by the government in the markets, besides reducing business activities timings should be ensured

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Thursday said that the implementation on SOPs issued by the government in the markets, besides reducing business activities timings should be ensured.

During his visit to various markets here, the commissioner expressed his anger over non-implementation of SOPs by the traders.

He said the traders had made commitments with the government for implementing the SOPs, but in the markets not only they themselves violating the SOPs but also not asking the customers to follow those.

He observed that shopkeepers and buyers were not using masks, while the families were also carrying their kids in the markets.