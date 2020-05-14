UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Expresses Anger Over Non-implementation Of SOPs By Traders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Commissioner expresses anger over non-implementation of SOPs by traders

Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Thursday said that the implementation on SOPs issued by the government in the markets, besides reducing business activities timings should be ensured

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Thursday said that the implementation on SOPs issued by the government in the markets, besides reducing business activities timings should be ensured.

During his visit to various markets here, the commissioner expressed his anger over non-implementation of SOPs by the traders.

He said the traders had made commitments with the government for implementing the SOPs, but in the markets not only they themselves violating the SOPs but also not asking the customers to follow those.

He observed that shopkeepers and buyers were not using masks, while the families were also carrying their kids in the markets.

Related Topics

Business Visit Sukkur Market Government

Recent Stories

ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Prog ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan's Gov't Aims to Develop, Improve Ties With A ..

4 minutes ago

'A little boring' - pro golf returns without fans ..

4 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

7 minutes ago

'A lot of regrets' - tennis star Osaka says shynes ..

4 minutes ago

11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiar ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.