Commissioner expresses anger over not achieving wheat procurement set target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood reprimanded the ADCRs of the four districts for not achieving the targets set so far in the wheat procurement drive and gave them one week deadline to achieve the set targets.

She said that DFC of Bhakkar and Sargodha has been suspended already due to poor performance and more stringent measures would be taken to achieve the target.

Commissioner has directed the concerned officers that farmers who have stocked more than 25 maund of wheat under the quota to be picked up all the wheat and deliver it to the procurement centers. She directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts to compile and send the wheat procurement report on daily basis.

She was addressing a review meeting of the wheat procurement drive across the division. Meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Deputy Commissioners Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Musarat Jabeen, Umar Sher Chatha, DDCRs of the four districts, Deputy Director food Arshad Wattoo and Director Agriculture Faiz Muhammad Kundi.

Commissioner has directed to strictly discourage the storage of wheat and its smuggling. She also directed to keep a close watch on the price of wheat in the market and take action under the code against those who buy at higher prices.

She also handed over the responsibilities to the Numberdars(Headman) and Patwari in the wheat procurement drive and also directed to ACs to report on a daily basis by giving targets.

Faiz Mohammad Kundi, Director Agriculture, informed the meeting that wheat has been cultivated on an area of 500,000 acres in all the four districts of the division this year and its production 30 maund per acre is expected. The meeting was further informed that a target of 327,808 metric tonnes of wheat has been set for procurement in all the four districts this year.So far, 19, 97,029 gunny bags have been provided to the farmers while 56,023 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured, he added.

The Deputy Commissioners of the four districts have reiterated their commitment that the target would be achieved within the stipulated time.