Commissioner Expresses Anger Over Poor Sanitation Condition In Hospital

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari Abdul Aleem Lashari during a visit to Peoples Medical Hospital has expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation condition

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari Abdul Aleem Lashari during a visit to Peoples Medical Hospital has expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation condition.

During the visit, he went round Trauma Center, Intensive Care Unit, CT Scan, Medical Store and other different sections of the hospital.

The Commissioner inspected health facilities being extended to patients and sanitation situations. On the occasion, the Commissioner directed the Medical Superintendent of PMC Hospital to ensure the attendance of duty doctors and also bring improvement in sanitation situation.

He also directed to provide better health facilities to admitted and visiting patients as the Sindh Government is spending billions on providing better health facilities the benefit of which shall reach the general public.

Patients admitted to the hospital complained that on the instructions of hospital administration various medical lab tests are being done from private laboratories while patients are also constrained to purchase medicines from private medical stores.

The Commissioner instructed the Medical Superintendent to ensure the supply of medicines to patients from the hospital adding that a letter be written to the Commissioner's office for the shortage of medicines and other issues so that these could be resolved.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Shafique Ghouri informed the commissioner about the requirement of oxygen and air-conditioner for the Intensive Care Unit. He said that medicines were being provided to patients from hospitals. He said that the hospital is equipped with the facilities of CT Scan and MRI, which costs just Rs 1500 as against Rs 10,000 from private vendors.

Registrar PMC Prof Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Deputy MS Dr Riaz Umrani, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other officials were present on the occasion.

