UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Annoyance Over Delay In Completion Of Extension Block Of Cardiology Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner expresses annoyance over delay in completion of extension block of Cardiology Institute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak took notice of the delay in construction of extension block at Chaudhry Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology and directed to blacklist the contractor and re-issue tenders.

The commissioner expressed annoyance over the delay. He sought an emergency meeting with the administration of the Cardiology Institute.

It was informed that the contractor was deliberately delaying completion of the block.

Khattak directed the administration to make indoor, and out patient door functional to facilitate the patients. He said the Punjab government had issued funds for the extension block of the Institute of Cardiology.

He added the government had earmarked Rs 1.59 billion in annual development programmes. Overall, Rs 3 billion were being spent on the scheme.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Government Billion

Recent Stories

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

22 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

1 hour ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.