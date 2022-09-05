Commissioner expresses annoyance over delay in completion of extension block of Cardiology Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak took notice of the delay in construction of extension block at Chaudhry Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology and directed to blacklist the contractor and re-issue tenders.

The commissioner expressed annoyance over the delay. He sought an emergency meeting with the administration of the Cardiology Institute.

It was informed that the contractor was deliberately delaying completion of the block.

Khattak directed the administration to make indoor, and out patient door functional to facilitate the patients. He said the Punjab government had issued funds for the extension block of the Institute of Cardiology.

He added the government had earmarked Rs 1.59 billion in annual development programmes. Overall, Rs 3 billion were being spent on the scheme.