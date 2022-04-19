UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Annoyance Over Dilapidated Hyderabad Bypass Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 06:25 PM

Commissioner expresses annoyance over dilapidated Hyderabad Bypass condition

Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Tuesday expressed annoyance over dilapidated condition of Hyderabad Bypass and strictly directed the management of National Highway Authority to repair the damaged portions of the bypass with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Tuesday expressed annoyance over dilapidated condition of Hyderabad Bypass and strictly directed the management of National Highway Authority to repair the damaged portions of the bypass with immediate effect.

He expressed such annoyance while presiding over a meeting here at his office which was also attended among others by the Station Commander Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Director Planning and Development Muhammad Asim and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

The commissioner also directed the removal of encroachments along the bypass near Rajputana Hospital and vacation of land grabbed by gypsies near the U-Turns in order to avert accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow. The green belts should be developed along the wrong sides so in order to avert the encroachment of land, he added.

He also asked the management of National Highway Authority to carry out carpeting work at the bypass bridge on Indus River and also prepare an applicable plan for ensuring smooth traffic flow. The disruption of traffic due to damaged portions of the bypass is causing numerous issues for administration in maintaining traffic system, he added.

The commissioner also directed the provincial Highways Department Sindh to repair the speed breakers on dual roads heading towards Jamshoro from Qasim Chowk with fixing of cat eyes and also remove the cabins along the roadsides so that traffic accidents could be averted. He also directed the repair and maintenance of all U-Turns of Autobahn Road. He also underlined the need of planting saplings along the road sides in order to provide health atmosphere to the people.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soodmro briefed the Commissioner about the dilapidated condition of Bypass and informed that he personally discussed the issue with the Chairman NHA and requested him to issue directives of the repair of the damaged portions of the bypass but no action has been made so far in this regard.

DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah assured to extend cooperation to the administration regarding removal of encroachments along the road sides.

While appointed the Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Muhammad Asim as focal person, the Commissioner asked him to ensure the implementation of the decisions of the meeting within ten days.

Related Topics

Sindh Road Traffic Hyderabad Jamshoro NHA All From

Recent Stories

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at ..

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic ..

21 seconds ago
 Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 B ..

Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 By Almost $30 to $106.83 Per Ba ..

23 seconds ago
 UK Tax Authority to Revoke Recognition of Moscow S ..

UK Tax Authority to Revoke Recognition of Moscow Stock Exchange

24 seconds ago
 POA conducts online doping workshop

POA conducts online doping workshop

27 seconds ago
 Revenue employees held protest against vandalism i ..

Revenue employees held protest against vandalism in Sub Registrar office by lawy ..

4 minutes ago
 Ankara Launches Operation Against Kurds on Border ..

Ankara Launches Operation Against Kurds on Border With Iraq - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.