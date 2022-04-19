Commissioner expresses annoyance over dilapidated Hyderabad Bypass condition

Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Tuesday expressed annoyance over dilapidated condition of Hyderabad Bypass and strictly directed the management of National Highway Authority to repair the damaged portions of the bypass with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Tuesday expressed annoyance over dilapidated condition of Hyderabad Bypass and strictly directed the management of National Highway Authority to repair the damaged portions of the bypass with immediate effect.

He expressed such annoyance while presiding over a meeting here at his office which was also attended among others by the Station Commander Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Director Planning and Development Muhammad Asim and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

The commissioner also directed the removal of encroachments along the bypass near Rajputana Hospital and vacation of land grabbed by gypsies near the U-Turns in order to avert accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow. The green belts should be developed along the wrong sides so in order to avert the encroachment of land, he added.

He also asked the management of National Highway Authority to carry out carpeting work at the bypass bridge on Indus River and also prepare an applicable plan for ensuring smooth traffic flow. The disruption of traffic due to damaged portions of the bypass is causing numerous issues for administration in maintaining traffic system, he added.

The commissioner also directed the provincial Highways Department Sindh to repair the speed breakers on dual roads heading towards Jamshoro from Qasim Chowk with fixing of cat eyes and also remove the cabins along the roadsides so that traffic accidents could be averted. He also directed the repair and maintenance of all U-Turns of Autobahn Road. He also underlined the need of planting saplings along the road sides in order to provide health atmosphere to the people.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soodmro briefed the Commissioner about the dilapidated condition of Bypass and informed that he personally discussed the issue with the Chairman NHA and requested him to issue directives of the repair of the damaged portions of the bypass but no action has been made so far in this regard.

DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah assured to extend cooperation to the administration regarding removal of encroachments along the road sides.

While appointed the Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Muhammad Asim as focal person, the Commissioner asked him to ensure the implementation of the decisions of the meeting within ten days.