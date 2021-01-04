UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Expresses Annoyance Over Poor Arrangements At Panah Gaah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed annoyance over poor arrangements at "Panah Gaah" established for the poor, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood paid surprise visit at General Bus Stand.

He directed officers to improve arrangements and hospitality services for the poor. As many as 11 Panah Gaah were established across the division as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Commissioner stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in provision of different facilities towards the poor. He instructed Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Khanewal, Lodharan and Vehari to improve services delivery at Panah Gaah concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan

