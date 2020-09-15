UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Expresses Annoyance Over Poor Cleanliness At Social Welfare Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Commissioner expresses annoyance over poor cleanliness at social welfare complex

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood paid a surprise visit to social welfare complex and took serious notice of poor cleanliness situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood paid a surprise visit to social welfare complex and took serious notice of poor cleanliness situation.

The commissioner expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness and issued warning letter to Director Social Welfare.

At Violence Against Women Centre, the women staffers were found without uniform. Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood stated there would be no compromise on discipline added any official found violating discipline would be expelled to other district.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Visit Women

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

21 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

36 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

51 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.