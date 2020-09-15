Commissioner expresses annoyance over poor cleanliness at social welfare complex

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood paid a surprise visit to social welfare complex and took serious notice of poor cleanliness situation.

The commissioner expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness and issued warning letter to Director Social Welfare.

At Violence Against Women Centre, the women staffers were found without uniform. Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood stated there would be no compromise on discipline added any official found violating discipline would be expelled to other district.