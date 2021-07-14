Commissioner expresses annoyance over poor performance of ACs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed concerned over poor performance of assistant commissioners owing to their lethargic attitude towards upgrading land records.

The commissioner was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday. In recent past, the assistant commissioners, across the division, were instructed to inscribe CNIC numbers with Jamabandi (land record of rights), however, the majority of the assistant commissioner did not pay heed to the instruction, said an official source.

The commissioner stated that show-cause notices would be issued to assistant commissioners whose performance remained less than 30 %.

With CNIC number, the land record of every individual would be found available online, easily. He stated that Punjab government was taking practical steps to upgrade and revolutionize land record system.

Commissioner also instructed them to improve recovery targets. New 'Patwaris' would also be trained as per requirement of computerized land record system. Recently, the 'Patwaris' have been recruited in a transparent manner, he stated.

He also hinted revival of 'Numberdari' system to manage land record system properly. Those found involved in tempering with land records would be dealt with iron hands, said Javed Akhtar.

The commissioner added that revenue offices were being established in rural areas to facilitate masses at their doorstep. Commissioner added that officers should work with devotion to shift benefits of government's policies to the public in amicable manner.