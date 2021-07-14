UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Expresses Annoyance Over Poor Performance Of ACs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner expresses annoyance over poor performance of ACs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed concerned over poor performance of assistant commissioners owing to their lethargic attitude towards upgrading land records.

The commissioner was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday. In recent past, the assistant commissioners, across the division, were instructed to inscribe CNIC numbers with Jamabandi (land record of rights), however, the majority of the assistant commissioner did not pay heed to the instruction, said an official source.

The commissioner stated that show-cause notices would be issued to assistant commissioners whose performance remained less than 30 %.

With CNIC number, the land record of every individual would be found available online, easily. He stated that Punjab government was taking practical steps to upgrade and revolutionize land record system.

Commissioner also instructed them to improve recovery targets. New 'Patwaris' would also be trained as per requirement of computerized land record system. Recently, the 'Patwaris' have been recruited in a transparent manner, he stated.

He also hinted revival of 'Numberdari' system to manage land record system properly. Those found involved in tempering with land records would be dealt with iron hands, said Javed Akhtar.

The commissioner added that revenue offices were being established in rural areas to facilitate masses at their doorstep. Commissioner added that officers should work with devotion to shift benefits of government's policies to the public in amicable manner.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Government Of Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

39 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

44 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

50 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

54 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.