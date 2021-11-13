Commissioner expresses annoyance over slow pace of work of development schemes

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed expressed annoyance of delay in completion of different uplift schemes despite availability of funds and issued ultimatum instructing them to complete the schemes as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed expressed annoyance of delay in completion of different uplift schemes despite availability of funds and issued ultimatum instructing them to complete the schemes as early as possible.

He was chairing a meeting on Saturday, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and many other officers from different departments. Dr Irshad stated that Punjab government was strictly monitoring the development schemes.

In case of lapse of funds, the officials concerned will have to face action, warned Commissioner. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioners briefed pace of work on different projects in their respective districts. Overall, the work on 565 schemes of roads and building was in progress. Similarly, working on new projects is also being initiated. The work on 23 schemes in Khanewal, 29 in Vehari, and 10 in Lodhran is in progress, the officials hinted. However, work on 47 road schemes in Multan is in progress which will be completed by December.