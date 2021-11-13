UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Annoyance Over Slow Pace Of Work Of Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:44 PM

Commissioner expresses annoyance over slow pace of work of development schemes

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed expressed annoyance of delay in completion of different uplift schemes despite availability of funds and issued ultimatum instructing them to complete the schemes as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed expressed annoyance of delay in completion of different uplift schemes despite availability of funds and issued ultimatum instructing them to complete the schemes as early as possible.

He was chairing a meeting on Saturday, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and many other officers from different departments. Dr Irshad stated that Punjab government was strictly monitoring the development schemes.

In case of lapse of funds, the officials concerned will have to face action, warned Commissioner. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioners briefed pace of work on different projects in their respective districts. Overall, the work on 565 schemes of roads and building was in progress. Similarly, working on new projects is also being initiated. The work on 23 schemes in Khanewal, 29 in Vehari, and 10 in Lodhran is in progress, the officials hinted. However, work on 47 road schemes in Multan is in progress which will be completed by December.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Road Progress Khanewal Lodhran Vehari December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali’s wife rejects tweets of threats to he ..

Hasan Ali’s wife rejects tweets of threats to her family

1 minute ago
 Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday

55 seconds ago
 US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethi ..

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

57 seconds ago
 Warriors roll over Bulls, Schroder shines as Celti ..

Warriors roll over Bulls, Schroder shines as Celtics outlast Bucks

58 seconds ago
 Indian doctor who treated Muhammad Rizwan surprise ..

Indian doctor who treated Muhammad Rizwan surprises over his quick recovery

32 minutes ago
 West Limits Russian Diplomats' Freedom of Movement ..

West Limits Russian Diplomats' Freedom of Movement Over Vaccine Discrimination - ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.