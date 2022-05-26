Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA performance

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday expressed his annoyance over poor performance of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and ordered inquiry in to misuse of Rs.75 million granted by Sindh Government for desilting of drainage lines and maintenance of drainage system of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday expressed his annoyance over poor performance of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and ordered inquiry in to misuse of Rs.75 million granted by Sindh Government for desilting of drainage lines and maintenance of drainage system of the city.

The Commissioner expressed such annoyance during his visit at different pumping stations of WASA to review the drainage system.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Managing Director WASA Anjum Saeed, the Commissioner directed to submit complete details about the utilization of the received grant so that legal action could be recommended against those who were found in embezzlement of fund.

He said that despite receiving a huge grant of Rs.75 million, the WASA management had failed to deliver in respect of supplying clean and safe drinking water to citizens and disposal of sewage in the proper direction.

The poor performance of WASA ultimately created issues for HDA management as well as district and divisional administrations, he said.

The Commissioner asked the WASA management for ensure desilting of drainage lines, activation of pumping stations and availability of standby generators during rain emergency.

He also directed the Managing Director WASA to initiate action against illegal water connections and also register cases against encroachers in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.