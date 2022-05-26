UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Annoyance Over WASA Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA performance

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday expressed his annoyance over poor performance of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and ordered inquiry in to misuse of Rs.75 million granted by Sindh Government for desilting of drainage lines and maintenance of drainage system of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday expressed his annoyance over poor performance of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and ordered inquiry in to misuse of Rs.75 million granted by Sindh Government for desilting of drainage lines and maintenance of drainage system of the city.

The Commissioner expressed such annoyance during his visit at different pumping stations of WASA to review the drainage system.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Managing Director WASA Anjum Saeed, the Commissioner directed to submit complete details about the utilization of the received grant so that legal action could be recommended against those who were found in embezzlement of fund.

He said that despite receiving a huge grant of Rs.75 million, the WASA management had failed to deliver in respect of supplying clean and safe drinking water to citizens and disposal of sewage in the proper direction.

The poor performance of WASA ultimately created issues for HDA management as well as district and divisional administrations, he said.

The Commissioner asked the WASA management for ensure desilting of drainage lines, activation of pumping stations and availability of standby generators during rain emergency.

He also directed the Managing Director WASA to initiate action against illegal water connections and also register cases against encroachers in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Water Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad Government Million

Recent Stories

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Q ..

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Questions Under Oath - James

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

4 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation work expedited on highway near D.G ..

Rehabilitation work expedited on highway near D.G Khan

4 minutes ago
 Fine Arts College gets NOC from HEC for visual art ..

Fine Arts College gets NOC from HEC for visual art degree

4 minutes ago
 DC visits BHU, Dhama Syeda, to inspect anti-polio ..

DC visits BHU, Dhama Syeda, to inspect anti-polio vaccination

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Health emphasises on provision of best t ..

Secretary Health emphasises on provision of best treatment with respect

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.