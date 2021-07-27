Commissioner expresses concern over corona positivity ratio

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Tuesday chaired a corona review meeting and expressed concern over rising ratio of corona in the district that reached at 11 per cent

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Tuesday chaired a corona review meeting and expressed concern over rising ratio of corona in the district that reached at 11 per cent.

In the meeting, he sought public cooperation for better observance of the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the district and stressed over massive vaccination of the citizens.

The meeting was told that so far 1,103,216 persons have been vaccinated in the district.

It was told further that out of total vaccinated people, 1,067,606 were laymen while 35,610 were frontline health workers.

The meeting informed that out of total 26,341 patients infected with virus in Rawalpindi district so far, whereas 24,588 have been discharged and 1020 have been died.

The number of active cases was 733, out of which 653 were in home quarantined, while 80 were still hospitalized.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 107 confirmed cases have been reported in Rawalpindi district, out of which 103 are in Rawalpindi district and 04 in other districts.