Commissioner expresses concern over HDA/WASA poor managements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman while taking serious notice over the growing complaint against poor performance of Hyderabad Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency has expressed concern and directed the management concerned to resolve their internal issues.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday the Commissioner observed that due to lack of coordination between officers of essential services providers, the bad impact of their incompetence is being received by the government as well as district and divisional administrations.

Being the essential services providers, he said that the managements of HDA, HMC and WASA should improve their performance and ensure addressing the genuine grievances of the citizens with immediate effect.

He asked the Director General HDA to release required funds to WASA management for purchase and repair of machinery and enhancement of workforce so that WASA could be able to imrove the drainage and water supply system of Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Director General HDA Muhammad Shoaib, Municipal Commissioner HMC Fakhir Shakir and Managing Director WASA Zahid Hussain Khemtio attended the meeting.