UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Concern Over HDA/WASA Poor Managements

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Commissioner expresses concern over HDA/WASA poor managements

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman while taking serious notice over the growing complaint against poor performance of Hyderabad Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency has expressed concern and directed the management concerned to resolve their internal issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman while taking serious notice over the growing complaint against poor performance of Hyderabad Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency has expressed concern and directed the management concerned to resolve their internal issues.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday the Commissioner observed that due to lack of coordination between officers of essential services providers, the bad impact of their incompetence is being received by the government as well as district and divisional administrations.

Being the essential services providers, he said that the managements of HDA, HMC and WASA should improve their performance and ensure addressing the genuine grievances of the citizens with immediate effect.

He asked the Director General HDA to release required funds to WASA management for purchase and repair of machinery and enhancement of workforce so that WASA could be able to imrove the drainage and water supply system of Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Director General HDA Muhammad Shoaib, Municipal Commissioner HMC Fakhir Shakir and Managing Director WASA Zahid Hussain Khemtio attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Poor Water Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Poland's ORLEN to Build Small Nuclear Reactor With ..

Poland's ORLEN to Build Small Nuclear Reactor Within Decade

34 seconds ago
 Blinken Claims Russian Troops Moving Toward, Not A ..

Blinken Claims Russian Troops Moving Toward, Not Away From Ukraine Border

36 seconds ago
 NATO Allies in Europe Tied With Responsibility for ..

NATO Allies in Europe Tied With Responsibility for Kiev's Possible Provocations ..

37 seconds ago
 Ambassador-designate to US calls on Sheikh Rasheed ..

Ambassador-designate to US calls on Sheikh Rasheed

41 seconds ago
 Cavusoglu Holds Phone Conversations With Lavrov, K ..

Cavusoglu Holds Phone Conversations With Lavrov, Kuleba - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlemen ..

Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>