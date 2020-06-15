UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Expresses Concern Over Increasing Number Of Corona Cases In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

Commissioner expresses concern over increasing number of corona cases in Sukkur

Expressing concern over the increasing number of corona cases in the region, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday urged the general public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Expressing concern over the increasing number of corona cases in the region, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday urged the general public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic.

Talking to a delegation at his office here, the Commissioner termed strict adherence to the SOPs as of vital importance and the only effective way to contain the outbreak of the pandemic and warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would have no option but to take strict action against the violators.

The premises where SOPs were not being implemented, would be closed down, he warned. He made an appeal to the public to behave in a responsible manner and to strictly follow the precautionary measure in order to make themselves and others safe from the virus. He urged upon the traders, business community and the transporters to play their import role and extend cooperation to the administration in getting the SOPs implemented.

Related Topics

Import Business Sukkur From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister presides over provincial parliament ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

35 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly budget session begins

1 minute ago

ATC records final statement of accused in Rawal la ..

2 minutes ago

BISE announces result of HSC part-II Supplementary ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.