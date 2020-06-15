Commissioner expresses concern over increasing number of corona cases in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Expressing concern over the increasing number of corona cases in the region, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday urged the general public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic.

Talking to a delegation at his office here, the Commissioner termed strict adherence to the SOPs as of vital importance and the only effective way to contain the outbreak of the pandemic and warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would have no option but to take strict action against the violators.

The premises where SOPs were not being implemented, would be closed down, he warned. He made an appeal to the public to behave in a responsible manner and to strictly follow the precautionary measure in order to make themselves and others safe from the virus. He urged upon the traders, business community and the transporters to play their import role and extend cooperation to the administration in getting the SOPs implemented.