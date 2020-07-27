Commissioner expresses concern over PMT dismantling from HESCO

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday expressed his concern over dismantling of Pole-Mounted Transformers (PMT) from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) under the name of non-payment of outstanding dues and directed the company's management to ensure effective system of outstanding dues recoveries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday expressed his concern over dismantling of Pole-Mounted Transformers (PMT) from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) under the name of non-payment of outstanding dues and directed the company's management to ensure effective system of outstanding dues recoveries.

The commissioner stated this while presiding over a meeting of the officers of departments concerned here at his office to review the arrangements for monsoon rains and Eid-ul-Azha.

The commissioner asked the HESCO to submit its schedule of announced load shedding to Deputy Commissioner Office on daily basis and avoid dismantling of PMTs without intimation to Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned.

He also directed the officers of departments concerned to ensure effective offal collection and disposal system. Besides, the officers of departments concerned should play effective role in removal of encroachments on drain lines with repair of water supply and sewerage lines as well as cleanliness during monsoon season, he said and added that stand by generators should also be made available at all sewerage pumping stations with activation of pumping machines.

He also directed the management of district health departments to declare emergency in all government hospitals as well as rural and basic health centres with availability of required medicines, anti-venom and anti-rabies vaccines and standby ambulances at hospitals, centres and units.