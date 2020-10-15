Commissioner expresses concern over unavailability of corona diagnostic equipment in Hazara division

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday directed all districts administration to send a detailed report of PCR machines and other available equipment to timely inform the provincial government about their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday directed all districts administration to send a detailed report of PCR machines and other available equipment to timely inform the provincial government about their demands.

He was presiding over a meeting here to review measures to control possible outbreak of coronavirus in this winter season. All Deputy Commissioners, Representatives of police, Pak Army, Ayub Medical Hospital, district health departments, monitoring officers and focal persons attended the meeting.

The Commissioner expressed shock to know that there was only one corona diagnostic machine available in whole Hazara division. He said in case of coronavirus outbreak this machine would not cater the need of one district.

He deplored that seven months had already passed but still the Hazara division couldn't get diagnostic and other equipment despite the fact that KP government was ready to provide all facilities including PCR machines on priority basis.

The Commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to present a detailed report on new corona cases in their respective districts and present corona situation. Besides ensuring implementation of SOPs in educational institutions and holding of corona diagnostic tests of teachers and students.

He further called for creating awareness among masses through involvement of communities and committees comprising Imam of mosques to avert the possible outbreak of the disease.

He directed smart lockdown in the areas from where the new cases are reported and all district health officers should collect data of such patients.