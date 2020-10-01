UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Expresses Deep Condolence Over Demise Of DC Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:12 PM

Commissioner expresses deep condolence over demise of DC Mirpurkhas

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah expressed his deep grief with the bereaved family, over the demise of Zahid Hussain Memon Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah expressed his deep grief with the bereaved family, over the demise of Zahid Hussain Memon Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas.

In his condolence message, the Commissioner said that late Zahid Hussain Memon was an outstanding officer who served as frontline worker against Corona Pandemic. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah prayed for the forgiveness of departed souls and for high place at Jannah. He also prayed for patience to bereaved family in the hour of grief.

