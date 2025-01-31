Commissioner expresses disappointment over delayed land acquisition for M-6 motorway

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday chaired a crucial meeting regarding the land acquisition for the Sukkur-Hyderabad M-6 Motorway project.

The meeting was attended by revenue, survey, and National Highway Authority officials, among others.

Commissioner expressed disappointment over the slow pace of land acquisition in Khairpur, Kingri, and Sobhodero. He directed the assistant commissioners of these areas to expedite the process and complete the task promptly.

The commissioner emphasized that there is no room for further delay in the land acquisition process, warning that strict action will be taken against officials showing sluggish performance.

He also urged revenue, survey, and NHA officials to strengthen their coordination to ensure timely completion of the project.

Abbasi commended the performance of Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Labika Akram, saying she has set an example for others by demonstrating excellent performances. However, he questioned revenue officials about the slow pace of work in other areas, asking why they couldn't match the performance of Rohri.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-II Muhammad Hajan Ajn, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Naheed Ahmed, and other relevant officials.