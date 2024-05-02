Commissioner Expresses Dismay Over Absence Of BFC Staff
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Thursday expressed dismay over absence
of the staff of the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) Faisalabad.
During her visit to the BFC, she noted that representatives of various departments
were absent from their duties due to which the business community was facing
difficulties.
The commissioner called a meeting of heads of the concerned departments
besides issuing warning to them for ensuring presence of their relevant
staff in the BFC for timely issuance of no objection certificates
to the business community.
She also called detailed report about the NOCs issued from January to April 2024.
Meanwhile, the commissioner also appreciated the staff of the livestock department
for issuing record NOCs from January to April to facilitate the business community
and said that the government was committed to provide the maximum benefits
of the BFC to the businessmen.
