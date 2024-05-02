Open Menu

Commissioner Expresses Dismay Over Absence Of BFC Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner expresses dismay over absence of BFC staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Thursday expressed dismay over absence

of the staff of the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) Faisalabad.

During her visit to the BFC, she noted that representatives of various departments

were absent from their duties due to which the business community was facing

difficulties.

The commissioner called a meeting of heads of the concerned departments

besides issuing warning to them for ensuring presence of their relevant

staff in the BFC for timely issuance of no objection certificates

to the business community.

She also called detailed report about the NOCs issued from January to April 2024.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also appreciated the staff of the livestock department

for issuing record NOCs from January to April to facilitate the business community

and said that the government was committed to provide the maximum benefits

of the BFC to the businessmen.

