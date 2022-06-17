Commissioner expresses dismay over delay in completion of Jamshoro-Sehwan dual carriage N-55

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, while expressing his concern over increasing rate of accidents as well as delay in completion of Jamshoro-Sehwan dual carriage N-55, has asked the officers of National Highway Authority to complete the project at the earliest and also prepare a comprehensive strategy in controlling the traffic accidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, while expressing his concern over increasing rate of accidents as well as delay in completion of Jamshoro-Sehwan dual carriage N-55, has asked the officers of National Highway Authority to complete the project at the earliest and also prepare a comprehensive strategy in controlling the traffic accidents.

The NHA officers should submit a detail report regarding the causes of delay in completion of the project, started in the 2017, he directed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by the NHA General Manager Abdul latif Mahesar, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Muhammad Asim.

The commissioner also issued directives about termination of dangerous cuts and turns, construction of flyovers and length of dividers as well as implementation of all required safety measures on N-55.

He also directed the appointment of focal persons from Motorway Police and the district administration for close coordination in respect of rescuing the victims and removing the ill-fated vehicles in case of traffic accident on N-55.

The Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, who received the task about early completion of the project from Sindh Chief Minister, expressed his dismay over NHA performance and asked the officers concerned to expedite the work with widening of flyover on Jamshoro-Sehwan Road.

While briefing the participants, the General Manager National Highway Abdul Latif Mahesar informed that the Sindh Government had provided Rs.7 billion for completion of the first phase of the project from Jamshoro to Thori Railway Crossing.

After groundbreaking of the first phase of the project which was held in December 2017, he informed that the project had been completed from Jamshoro to Khanot while remaining work of 24 kilometers had been delayed due to spread of COVID-19 as well as acquiring of required land for construction.

He informed that the dual carriage N-55 Project comprised over 12 U-Turns, 15 bridges, one underpass and three flyovers.

He informed that 40 kilometers out of 67 Kilometers long dual carriage project had been completed while remaining work will be completed up to September 2022.