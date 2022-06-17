UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Dismay Over Delay In Completion Of Jamshoro-Sehwan Dual Carriage N-55

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Commissioner expresses dismay over delay in completion of Jamshoro-Sehwan dual carriage N-55

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, while expressing his concern over increasing rate of accidents as well as delay in completion of Jamshoro-Sehwan dual carriage N-55, has asked the officers of National Highway Authority to complete the project at the earliest and also prepare a comprehensive strategy in controlling the traffic accidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, while expressing his concern over increasing rate of accidents as well as delay in completion of Jamshoro-Sehwan dual carriage N-55, has asked the officers of National Highway Authority to complete the project at the earliest and also prepare a comprehensive strategy in controlling the traffic accidents.

The NHA officers should submit a detail report regarding the causes of delay in completion of the project, started in the 2017, he directed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by the NHA General Manager Abdul latif Mahesar, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Muhammad Asim.

The commissioner also issued directives about termination of dangerous cuts and turns, construction of flyovers and length of dividers as well as implementation of all required safety measures on N-55.

He also directed the appointment of focal persons from Motorway Police and the district administration for close coordination in respect of rescuing the victims and removing the ill-fated vehicles in case of traffic accident on N-55.

The Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, who received the task about early completion of the project from Sindh Chief Minister, expressed his dismay over NHA performance and asked the officers concerned to expedite the work with widening of flyover on Jamshoro-Sehwan Road.

While briefing the participants, the General Manager National Highway Abdul Latif Mahesar informed that the Sindh Government had provided Rs.7 billion for completion of the first phase of the project from Jamshoro to Thori Railway Crossing.

After groundbreaking of the first phase of the project which was held in December 2017, he informed that the project had been completed from Jamshoro to Khanot while remaining work of 24 kilometers had been delayed due to spread of COVID-19 as well as acquiring of required land for construction.

He informed that the dual carriage N-55 Project comprised over 12 U-Turns, 15 bridges, one underpass and three flyovers.

He informed that 40 kilometers out of 67 Kilometers long dual carriage project had been completed while remaining work will be completed up to September 2022.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Chief Minister Police Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Hyderabad Jamshoro September December NHA 2017 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Europe's hottest summers

Europe's hottest summers

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM asks revenue authorities to simplify tax sy ..

AJK PM asks revenue authorities to simplify tax system

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan budget for FY 2022-23 to be presented ..

Balochistan budget for FY 2022-23 to be presented on June 20: Sardar Khetran

5 minutes ago
 KMC launches program to celebrate Diamond Jubilee ..

KMC launches program to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of founding of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks British PM's role in resolutio ..

AJK President seeks British PM's role in resolution of Kashmir dispute

9 minutes ago
 Teachers Coordination Committee warns of protest f ..

Teachers Coordination Committee warns of protest for acceptance of their demands ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.