Commissioner Expresses Dismay Over Lack Of Facilities At BISP Centers

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has expressed dismay over lack of facilities at Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Centers across Faisalabad division

During a meeting on Wednesday, she said that repeated complaints were received that the beneficiaries were not treated decently at BISP centers where lack of necessary facilities were also reported.

She directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to ensure provision of necessary facilities at BISP centers including shady sitting area, potable drinking water, fans, etc.

so that the beneficiaries could feel ease while getting BISP assistance.

She also directed the deputy commissioners to hold meetings with the managers of HBL branches and BISP officers and take immediate steps for improvement of facilities at these centers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Anan Qamar, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi, and others were also present in the meeting while deputy commissioner from Jhang and Chiniot joined it through video link.

