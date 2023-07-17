Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performance of environment department

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has expressed dismay over poor performance of the environment protection department and directed its officers to improve their performance or be ready to face the music

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, she reviewed 3-week performance of environment department and said that if the officers of environment department including its deputy director, their poor performance report would be forwarded to the secretary in written for necessary action.

She also directed Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad to activate all officials of environment department for protection of the environment from pollution by taking strict action against the responsible.

The commissioner was briefed that during last three weeks, the environment teams had visited 339 industrial units and sealed six factories besides getting cases registered against 11 accused on charge of polluting the environment.

The teams also inspected 574 brick-kiln houses and imposed a fine of Rs 680,000 besides sealing 8 kilns and getting cases registered against 68 accused during this period.

Similarly, the traffic squads also took action against excessive smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 28 vehicles. The traffic police also conducted challans of 1369 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs.800,000/- on their drivers and owners.

The commissioner also directed for keeping crackdown continue against illegal gas decanting in LPG cylinders and said that this was a dangerous practice which had claimed many lives. Therefore, this trend should be eliminated once for all.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Khan Niazi, Chief Traffic Officer, Secretary RTA and officers of Environment and Agriculture Department were also present in the meeting.