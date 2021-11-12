Commissioner expresses dismay over slow vaccination process against COVID-19 in Hyderabad Division

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch expressed his dismay over slow process of vaccination against COVID-19 in the districts of the division and directed to all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to speed up their efforts and achieve the targets in time.

The Chief Secretary Sindh took serious notice over the poor performance, the Commissioner said and maintained that no negligence in this direction will be tolerated and action will be initiated against those who found guilty.

The Commissioner maintained this while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Friday which attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Tahir Ali Memon, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Director College education Hyderabad Region Abdul Hameed Channar, Director Primary and Secondary school Education Syed Rasool Bux Shah, Deputy Director Private Schools Syed Zawar Naqvi and Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind while Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of other districts of Hyderabad division attended the meeting through video link.

He informed that NCOC had formed different age groups with assigning task to vaccinate 10 thousand people against COVID-19 in each district on daily basis therefore the district administrations of the division should accomplish the assignment according to target and take legal action against those who are refusing the vaccination against pandemic.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to form separate Whatsapp group for COVID-19 vaccination and vaccination targets should be updated in this group on daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers and the directors of Education Department briefed the Commissioner about the progress of vaccination in their respective districts and department.