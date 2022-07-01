UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Displeasure On Worst Situation Of Sanitation, Sewerage

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the defects in the sewerage system of Bahawalpur city should be removed immediately and the sanitation system should be improved

He was inspecting the health and sanitation and sewerage system malfunctions at Mohalla Chah Fateh Khan and Jubilee Hospital Road on Friday.

He directed the officers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to address public problems and take steps to provide relief to the people.

He expressed displeasure over the worst sanitation and sewerage system in the area and ordered immediate rectification. He also directed to immediately clean Jubilee Hospital Road and adjoining streets.

He said that before Eidul Azha, defects in the sewerage system in the area should be removed, and the covering of manholes should be completed.

He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned authorities on the complaints of the residents of the area.

