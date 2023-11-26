Commissioner expresses displeasure over absence of officers during rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah here on Sunday visited the pumping stations of Qasimabad and Latifabad after the first rain of winter in the city and expressed strong displeasure over the presence of incomplete staff at pumping stations.

He said that the concerned departments do not have the ability to drain even three to five millimetres of rainwater and the citizens are worried about the current situation.

He emphasized that Hesco should restore electricity soon.

During the visit, the Commissioner expressed his anger and strong displeasure on the Director General HDA, Acting MD WASA and Executive Engineer Latifabad Division for leaving the headquarters without any intimation during the rain and directed the staff at the pumping station to drain the rainwater as soon as possible.

He issued directions to the Director of Finance, WASA to drain rainwater from roads, due to the absence of the Managing Director.