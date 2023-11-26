Open Menu

Commissioner Expresses Displeasure Over Absence Of Officers During Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner expresses displeasure over absence of officers during rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah here on Sunday visited the pumping stations of Qasimabad and Latifabad after the first rain of winter in the city and expressed strong displeasure over the presence of incomplete staff at pumping stations.

He said that the concerned departments do not have the ability to drain even three to five millimetres of rainwater and the citizens are worried about the current situation.

He emphasized that Hesco should restore electricity soon.

During the visit, the Commissioner expressed his anger and strong displeasure on the Director General HDA, Acting MD WASA and Executive Engineer Latifabad Division for leaving the headquarters without any intimation during the rain and directed the staff at the pumping station to drain the rainwater as soon as possible.

He issued directions to the Director of Finance, WASA to drain rainwater from roads, due to the absence of the Managing Director.

Related Topics

Electricity Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan