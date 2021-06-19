UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Expresses Displeasure Over Anti-dengue Measures

Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over anti-dengue activities being carried out by government departments in the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review dengue control measures, he warned ''If dengue fever spreads in Rawalpindi, the concerned government departments will be held responsible".

He said nothing was more precious than human life, so zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

Shah said the district governments as well as a provincial department were regularly monitoring anti-dengue activities to ensure effective control on the disease.

He said as the government was providing maximum resources and facilitating the departments, therefore, no negligence from any department would be allowed.

Due to the forecast of heavy monsoon rains, the commissioner said, that there was a need to remain vigilant during the current year to control dengue mosquito breeding.

He informed that during inspection of dengue breeding sites, the anti-dengue teams issued notices to 986 owners, registered FIRs against 29 violators and sealed 54 shops since January 2021 where SOPs regarding dengue was not being followed.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned for checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites and petrol pumps.

He said that besides, taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign was also essential for effective community participation.

