Commissioner Expresses Displeasure Over Incomplete Record At Nishtar Pharmacy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Commissioner Amir Karim Khan made an unexpected visit to the emergency department of the Nishter Hospital and conducted a thorough inspection of the pharmacy
During the inspection, he expressed displeasure over the incomplete records, including pharmacy pin cards, computer systems, and register documentation. He noted that since March 17, no entries have been made regarding the consumption of medications, raising concerns about the proper tracking of pharmaceutical supplies.
In response, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan instructed the Chief Pharmacist of Nishter Hospital to submit a written report within 48 hours regarding the issue.
He emphasized that the Punjab government is actively working to ensure easier access to medical services for citizens, and providing medications to patients is a top priority for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Furthermore, Commissioner Khan engaged with patients and their families to gather feedback about the available healthcare facilities.
He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Rana Ikhlaq during the visit.
