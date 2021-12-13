Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay in Sawan bridge completion

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the completion of Sawan Bridge.

During a visit to check the progress over the work on under-construction bridge, he directed the Project Director and National Highway Authority (NHA) contractor to deploy more labourers and complete the project at the earliest, else strict action would be taken against them.

The commissioner directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to shift the water pipelines as the slow pace of work at the bridge created hurdles for the residents.

He warned that "if ongoing work is not completed before December 30, the concerned departments would be held responsible."Additional Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan and officials of WASA and NHA were also present on the occasion.