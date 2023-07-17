Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over deteriorated sanitation situation of hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch paid a surprise visit to the office of the Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed and Taluka Hospital, and expressed his anger over the deteriorated sanitation situation there.

He also inspected health facilities being provided to patients and collected information in this regard. He expressed anger at the sanitation situation, over the absence of doctors. He strictly directed the Medical Superintendent for provision of all possible treatment facilities to admitted and visiting patients while the sanitation situation shall be improved.

Commissioner said the Sindh Government is incurring huge funds on better facilities of medical treatment to poor people but despite that Taluka Hospital on National Highway lacks better treatment for area people.

Earlier, the Commissioner visited the office of Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Tariq Ali Solangi and instructed him to settle the genuine revenue issues and problems of applicants at the offices of Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtarkar on priority basis to provide instant relief. Commissioner also directed for removal of illegal encroachments from Qazi Ahmed town and other towns of the tehsil with improvement in cleanliness. He also directed to take steps for bringing improvements in the sector of education and health.

AC Tariq Ali Solangi informed the Commissioner that he took over the charge of assistant commissioner a few days back. He said that arrangements are made with respect to improvement in sanitation and others. Additional Commissioner-1 SBA Subhash Chandar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other officials were present on the occasion.