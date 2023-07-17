Open Menu

Commissioner Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Deteriorated Sanitation Situation Of Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over deteriorated sanitation situation of hospitals

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch paid a surprise visit to the office of the Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed and Taluka Hospital, and expressed his anger over the deteriorated sanitation situation there.

He also inspected health facilities being provided to patients and collected information in this regard. He expressed anger at the sanitation situation, over the absence of doctors. He strictly directed the Medical Superintendent for provision of all possible treatment facilities to admitted and visiting patients while the sanitation situation shall be improved.

Commissioner said the Sindh Government is incurring huge funds on better facilities of medical treatment to poor people but despite that Taluka Hospital on National Highway lacks better treatment for area people.

Earlier, the Commissioner visited the office of Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Tariq Ali Solangi and instructed him to settle the genuine revenue issues and problems of applicants at the offices of Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtarkar on priority basis to provide instant relief. Commissioner also directed for removal of illegal encroachments from Qazi Ahmed town and other towns of the tehsil with improvement in cleanliness. He also directed to take steps for bringing improvements in the sector of education and health.

AC Tariq Ali Solangi informed the Commissioner that he took over the charge of assistant commissioner a few days back. He said that arrangements are made with respect to improvement in sanitation and others. Additional Commissioner-1 SBA Subhash Chandar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Poor Education Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

8 minutes ago
 Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

43 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

53 minutes ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

1 hour ago
 Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

1 hour ago
Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

3 hours ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan