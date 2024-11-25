Commissioner Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Delay In Outsourcing Cleanliness Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A joint meeting of deputy commissioners and waste management companies, chaired by Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, was held.
The meeting, attended by deputy commissioners and officials from waste management companies, focused on the implementation of a new, efficient cleanliness mechanism as directed by the Punjab government.
Expressing dissatisfaction over delay in outsourcing the operation, Commissioner Maryam Khan ordered implementation of the new mechanism in all four districts. She directed waste management companies to take initiatives to hand over the cleanliness system to the private sector to ensure exemplary cleanliness across the division.
"A clean Punjab requires a zero-waste strategy for rural union councils," the commissioner stated, instructing officials to complete the outsourcing process for all union councils to enhance waste management services.
She also stressed the importance of geotagging dumping sites and waste collection points across all districts, urging timely completion of the tasks.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu briefed the meeting on ongoing efforts, highlighting the daily cleanliness drive being carried out in the city. Committees have been formed to oversee the transition of assets and machinery to the private sector.
CEO of the Waste Management Company, Abdul Razzaq Dogar, gave a detailed briefing on the outsourcing model. He revealed that financial bids would be opened on November 27, and the outsourcing of all union councils would be finalized within a month. "The private sector will be responsible for waste collection with the help of additional machinery and manpower," Dogar explained.
