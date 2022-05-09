Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over slow pace of work at Trauma centre

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal paid a surprise visit to Kahuta Tehsil and inspected the Trauma centre and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal paid a surprise visit to Kahuta Tehsil and inspected the Trauma centre and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) here.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work at the Trauma centre and directed the building department to complete the work at the earliest.

Noor said that launching public welfare projects was to provide relief to the people while undue delay causes inconvenience.

Taking notice of the absence of the Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation, the Commissioner ordered a departmental enquiry against him.

He also took a round of the Kahutta city area and instructed to improve the dilapidated condition of the roads.

Later, Mengal visited the Narr area and gave instructions to remove encroachments along the roadsides.

He said that Narr was rich in natural beauty and more efforts would be made to make it attractive for the tourists, adding promotion of tourism would also improve the living standard of local people.