UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Slow Pace Of Work At Trauma Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over slow pace of work at Trauma centre

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal paid a surprise visit to Kahuta Tehsil and inspected the Trauma centre and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal paid a surprise visit to Kahuta Tehsil and inspected the Trauma centre and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) here.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work at the Trauma centre and directed the building department to complete the work at the earliest.

Noor said that launching public welfare projects was to provide relief to the people while undue delay causes inconvenience.

Taking notice of the absence of the Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation, the Commissioner ordered a departmental enquiry against him.

He also took a round of the Kahutta city area and instructed to improve the dilapidated condition of the roads.

Later, Mengal visited the Narr area and gave instructions to remove encroachments along the roadsides.

He said that Narr was rich in natural beauty and more efforts would be made to make it attractive for the tourists, adding promotion of tourism would also improve the living standard of local people.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Kahuta Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Niazi, Sheikh Rasheed lost sanity as coming ..

Imran Niazi, Sheikh Rasheed lost sanity as coming out of power: Tareen

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly condemns Imran for maligning sta ..

National Assembly condemns Imran for maligning state institutions in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

4 minutes ago
 Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting ..

Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting on May 15

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Vic ..

Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Victory Day - City Administration

4 minutes ago
 Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.