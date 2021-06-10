UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Expresses Resentment Over Absence Of Doctors In Khuzdar Hospital

Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Commissioner Kalat Division Bashir Ahmed Khan Bazai on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar and expressed his resentment over absence of paramedical staff

During his visit, many responsible doctors and staff, including the hospital administration were absent from the duty and the Dialysis Center was locked. He found poor cleanliness condition in the hospital with scattered garbage at various places. Only few trainees were present in the Emergency Center with absence of responsible medical staff.

On this occasion, the relatives of the patients admitted in the hospital complained to the Commissioner that their patients were not provided any medicine free of cost from the Hospital except Panadol pill and they were compelled to buy all the costly medicines from the market.

The Commissioner expressed his displeasure over the absence of doctors and said that the government was providing million of rupees for the treatment of poor patients while patients were receiving complaints of non-availability of medicines all the time.

He said that the doctors and medical staff were neglecting their duties and responsibilities despite receiving lucrative pays, adding the profession of doctors is great in our society, therefore they should perform their duties with honesty for betterment of patients.

He said strict action would be taken against absent doctors on not informing the Deputy Commissioner before leaving the station in future.

