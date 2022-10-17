UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Expresses Resolve To Maintain Durable Peace In Swat

Published October 17, 2022

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday expressing the resolve to maintain durable peace in Swat and throughout Malakand division and said that pragmatic steps were being taken to ensure safety of human lives and properties

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday expressing the resolve to maintain durable peace in Swat and throughout Malakand division and said that pragmatic steps were being taken to ensure safety of human lives and properties.

Addressing tribal elders in Matta Chapriyal area here, he said that all law enforcing agencies were fully aware of their responsibilities and would not let anyone to sabotage peace in the area.

Referring to recent incident of unrest in Swat, he said that there have been vigorous measures taken by the institutions and soon public would be taken into confidence about the results.

He said as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Jirgas would be held at Tehsil level and people would be taken into confidence regarding measures related to peace and stability, adding that anti-state elements would be given a befitting reply and all their attempts to create anarchy in the area would also be thwarted.

Speaking on the occasion Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar said that miscreants would not be given a chance to thrive in any area and immediate action would be taken as per the law. He said police force was monitoring the situation systematically and conducting search and strike operations.

Colonel Tallat Kamal of Pakistan Army, District Police Officer Swat Zahid Nawaz Marwat and Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

