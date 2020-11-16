UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Expresses Satisfaction Over Public School Performance

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner expresses satisfaction over Public School Performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while expressing satisfaction on overall performance of Public School Hyderabad has said that steps which initiated by the management is bringing positive results.

Presiding over the 152nd meeting of the board of Governors of Public School here on Monday, the Commissioner recalled the deteriorated status of the school in the recent past including non-disbursement of salaries to teachers and employees, poor education standard and decline in students' enrollments.

However, he said that the step which taken by the management had not only improve the education standard and enhancement in enrollment, but the teachers and employees are also getting monthly salaries on regular basis.

He informed that school infrastructure has also been developed with provision of state of art equipments and computers to physics, chemistry, biology and computer laboratories.

The meeting while approving the annual budget 2020-2021 also decided to enhance enrollment to five percent more with increase in ten percent fee every years in order to curtail the deficit in annual budget of the school.

The Commissioner on the occasion suggested the formation of committee with the task of preparing terms and condition for providing school grounds to organizers on fixed fee for organizing sports competitions. He also formed two sub-committees for financial and planning and human resources and asked the members of these sub-committees to prepare their recommendations regarding enhancement of salaries and addressing others issues of the employees.

Related Topics

Sports Poor Education Budget Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

46 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

56 minutes ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.