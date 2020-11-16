Commissioner expresses satisfaction over Public School Performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while expressing satisfaction on overall performance of Public School Hyderabad has said that steps which initiated by the management is bringing positive results.

Presiding over the 152nd meeting of the board of Governors of Public School here on Monday, the Commissioner recalled the deteriorated status of the school in the recent past including non-disbursement of salaries to teachers and employees, poor education standard and decline in students' enrollments.

However, he said that the step which taken by the management had not only improve the education standard and enhancement in enrollment, but the teachers and employees are also getting monthly salaries on regular basis.

He informed that school infrastructure has also been developed with provision of state of art equipments and computers to physics, chemistry, biology and computer laboratories.

The meeting while approving the annual budget 2020-2021 also decided to enhance enrollment to five percent more with increase in ten percent fee every years in order to curtail the deficit in annual budget of the school.

The Commissioner on the occasion suggested the formation of committee with the task of preparing terms and condition for providing school grounds to organizers on fixed fee for organizing sports competitions. He also formed two sub-committees for financial and planning and human resources and asked the members of these sub-committees to prepare their recommendations regarding enhancement of salaries and addressing others issues of the employees.