Commissioner Expresses Satisfaction Over Public School Hyderabad Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:06 PM

Commissioner expresses satisfaction over Public School Hyderabad performance

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed satisfaction over administrative improvement and academic performance of Public School Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed satisfaction over administrative improvement and academic performance of Public School Hyderabad.The Commissioner who is also the Chairman of the board of Governors of Public School Hyderabad has expressed these remarks while addressing a meeting of the Human Resources and Selection Committee of the school here on Tuesday.He said that all available resources were being utilized for stabilizing financial matters and improving the education standard of the school.

As a result of these efforts, the administrative problems and other issues have been scaled down, he added.

The meeting-- attended by the Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Humayoun Khan, Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur Prof.

Dr. Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, Director IBA University Sukkur Noor Hussain and Principal Public School Imran Ahmed Larak and others- has discussed at length the service structure of the school employees and formation of new structure for appointment of new staff of the school.The meeting also discussed the grant of incentives in accordance with rules and regulations to those school employees who were working before handing over the Public School to IBA University Sukkur.

More Stories From Pakistan

