Commissioner extends date for restricting wedding events in night till Dec 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch has extended date for restricting wedding events/gatherings in the district during night from December 01 to 13 on request of Association of Marriage Halls/Banquets Owners.

In a letter addressed to DIG, DC and SSP Hyderabad, the commissioner said restriction of wedding events/ gatherings in night would come into effect from December 13 instead of December 1 as per agreed upon by the district administration and Marriage Hall Association.

The representatives of Association of Marriage Halls/Banquet Owners also held meeting with district administration and requested for extension of date for next 10 days in view of already booking /reservation of marriage halls in open space during night time.

Keeping in view of the request submitted by Marriage Halls Association, the implementation of approved measures as per office order of even number dated 26-11-2020 must be ensured and it shall come into force with effect from 13th of December 2020 whereby district administration was further directed for ensuring strong administrative implementation including strict dissuasive action against violations if found after the deadline for avoiding any irreparable harm to public at large.

Meanwhile, All Sindh Marriage Halls Association on Wedensday took out protest demonstration at the main gate of Shahbaz Building against ban on holding wedding events/gatherings in night time.

The participants of the protest demonstration also demanded of the district administration to grant permission of holding marriage ceremonies in night time like other parts of the province.