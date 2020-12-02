UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Extends Date For Restricting Wedding Events In Night Till Dec 13

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner extends date for restricting wedding events in night till Dec 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch has extended date for restricting wedding events/gatherings in the district during night from December 01 to 13 on request of Association of Marriage Halls/Banquets Owners.

In a letter addressed to DIG, DC and SSP Hyderabad, the commissioner said restriction of wedding events/ gatherings in night would come into effect from December 13 instead of December 1 as per agreed upon by the district administration and Marriage Hall Association.

The representatives of Association of Marriage Halls/Banquet Owners also held meeting with district administration and requested for extension of date for next 10 days in view of already booking /reservation of marriage halls in open space during night time.

Keeping in view of the request submitted by Marriage Halls Association, the implementation of approved measures as per office order of even number dated 26-11-2020 must be ensured and it shall come into force with effect from 13th of December 2020 whereby district administration was further directed for ensuring strong administrative implementation including strict dissuasive action against violations if found after the deadline for avoiding any irreparable harm to public at large.

Meanwhile, All Sindh Marriage Halls Association on Wedensday took out protest demonstration at the main gate of Shahbaz Building against ban on holding wedding events/gatherings in night time.

The participants of the protest demonstration also demanded of the district administration to grant permission of holding marriage ceremonies in night time like other parts of the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Marriage Hyderabad December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

23 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

2 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

2 minutes ago

Missing persons commission disposes of 4,782 cases ..

2 minutes ago

Fake accounts references against Zardari adjourned ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.