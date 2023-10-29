Commissioner extends deadline for providing commercial maps to MC:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) On the request of business community, Commissioner/Chairman Municipal Corporation (MC)

Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has extended the deadline for providing commercial maps

to the Municipal Corporation.

He made this decision in a meeting with the presidents of various markets of the city at his office

here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Shoaib Ali, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq

Paroya and Deputy Director Technical of MC Rana Shahid Imran were also present on the occasion.

Traders had requested the Commissioner to delay the period of checking the shop maps to let

them remove the loopholes.

Talking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the shopkeepers who possess the maps should

send their copies immediately to the MC section concerned while completing the process of other

maps as soon as possible.

He made it clear to the businessmen that no one would be allowed to occupy an inch of government

land and similarly, action would be taken against those who do commercial construction without

prior approval of the map.

He said that footpaths would be constructed in all markets and where the footpaths had been

destroyed would be rebuilt with the help of traders.

It was decided in the meeting that in the first phase, along with the construction of the footpath

on the city road, electricity and other wires including telephone would be made underground,

after which the campaign would be started in other markets as well.

"We have to work together to make the city beautiful and free from encroachments", he added.

The business leaders appreciated the Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti for launching an

indiscriminate drive to clean the city from encroachments, and assured their full cooperation.

On the occasion, several proposals were considered to resolve the parking problems in the

inner markets and to moderate the business activities in the best interest of traders as well as

citizens.