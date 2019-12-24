Commissioner Faisalabad for best departmental service

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Tuesday directed the officers of building departments to accelerate efforts in providing the best departmental service to general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Tuesday directed the officers of building departments to accelerate efforts in providing the best departmental service to general public.

He was presiding over a meeting which was attended by officers of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and Metropolitan Corporation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was also present in the meeting.

The Commissioner said that departments concerned should improve the mutual cooperation for ensuring quality cleanliness in the city. He said that departmental measures should be made result-oriented in lifting of solid waste and sewerage silt, removal of encroachments by performing duties get-together.

He asked the Waste Management Company Officers to constitute Motorcycle mobile Teams for keeping eye on vehicles carrying solid waste to address the public complaints regarding throwing the solid waste on roads from the vehicles.

He said that a temporary office should also be set up at the solid waste dumping site at Jaranwala Road and antiseptic spray be carried out after two weeks on solid waste to avoid spread of diseases.

He also stressed the need for initiating project of recycling garbage.

The Commissioner directed the WASA officers for immediate lifting the silt after cleaning the sewerage system. He also directed the Metropolitan Corporation Officers for removal the encroachments from the roads, markets and walkways without any discrimination.

He said that recovery campaign for collecting taxes/fee from defaulters should be accelerated to raise the revenue of the corporation. He asked the FDA officers for taking drastic action against the management of illegal and unapproved housing societies and said that violation of commercialization of residential buildings be noticed immediately.

He said that regular monitoring of the one window counter be done for prompt service delivery to the applicants. He asked the Deputy Commissioner for supervising the affairs of Metropolitan Corporation in order to raise the performance.