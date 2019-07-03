Commissioner Faisalabad for controlling artificial price hike

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javaid Bhatti directed the price control magistrates of Faisalabad division to accelerate their efforts for controlling artificial price hike in the open market

Chairing a meeting on Wednesday, the commissioner said that price control magistrates were duty bound to check profiteering and overcharging on daily use items.

Therefore, they should devise a strategy to completely weed out mal-trend of overcharging and profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Tahir Watto, DC Toba Tek Singh Mian Muhsan Rasheed, DC Chiniot Syed Aman Anwar Qudwai, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Aftab Ahmad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Mehboob Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner General Musawwar Khan Niazi and others were also present in the meeting.