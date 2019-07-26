Commissioner Faisalabad holds Open Court

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi and SP Mauzzafar jointly hold Open Court at Circuit house here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi and SP Mauzzafar jointly hold Open Court at Circuit house here on Friday.

They listened public complaints and issued orders to relevant departments for quick disposal.

Additional Commissioner Mian Aftab Ahmad, ACs Musawar Niazi Shumaila Manzoor, Nazia Mohal, Shahid Nadeem, Khurram Shahzad Bhatti, M. Aurangzaib, Faisal Sultan, Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, AOC Riaz Hussain Anjum and other officer of divisional and district departments were also present.

Divisional Commissioner directed the officers of different departments to pay special attention on public problems and every possible relief should be provided to the complainants.

Deputy Commissioner said that open courts were being held regularly on every Friday under the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to listen the public complaints near their door steps.

He said that district administration has mobilized all its resources to provide the relief to the public and the standard of the departmental services was being raised for better service delivery.

He assured the applicants that their problems would be solved without any delay and departmental process was being monitored in this regard.