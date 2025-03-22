Open Menu

Commissioner Faisalabad Inspects Chiniot Hospital, Directs Improvement In Facilities

Published March 22, 2025



CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan visited the District Headquarters Hospital to enhance healthcare services in Chiniot District, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal.

According to Commissioner office, the visit aimed to assess the hospital's facilities and identify areas for improvement.

The Commissioner reviewed the patient admission process, medical facilities and availability of medicines.

She emphasized the need to restrict children accompanying patients in wards to prevent potential health risks.

She also sought an explanation from the doctor regarding a patient's operation and directed hospital staff to prioritize patient care.

The commissioner appreciated Deputy Commissioner Gondal's efforts in streamlining the hospital's administrative affairs.

This move is part of the Faisalabad Division's efforts to upgrade healthcare services, ensuring that quality medical care is accessible to all.

