Commissioner Faisalabad Review Anti-dengue Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed the officers concerned to continue surveillance till the complete elimination of dengue larva in the division.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review the anti-dengue campaign here Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADCG Fazal e Rabi, CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr.Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzaib and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The commissioner said that officers of the departments concerned should be active in field to achieve the desire results of anti-dengue campaign.

He directed the officers concerned to submit departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities on daily basis.

He warned that carelessness and dereliction in duties would not be tolerated.

He asked the departments concerned to take the dengue issue serious and dengue surveillance, clinical & medical services, awareness campaign and other departmental measures should be implemented with responsibility.

