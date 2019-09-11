Commissioner Faisalabad visits Allied Hospital

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti visited the dengue ward at Allied Hospital here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang and Chiniot districts Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and Syed Aman Anwar Qudwai, Health department CEO Dr Mushtaq Sapra, Dr Rai Samiullah, Dr Masud Virk and Dr Mushtaq Aqik were also accompanied with him.

He said that performance of four districts of the division was satisfactory in connection with the preventive and precautionary measures against dengue.

He appreciated arrangements and efforts of the hospital management for better medical treatment of dengue patients.